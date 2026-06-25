TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Out: Websites to check – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, school.edu.telangana.gov.in

The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, today announced the TS SSC Class 10 supplementary board exam results on June 25. As per reports, nearly one lakh have registered for their SSC exam. The students can check their TS SSC Supply exam results at the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. Students can check the TS SSC 2026 result updates at the IE Education portal.

TS SSC Supply Result 2026 Live Updates

TS SSC Supplementary exams 2026 were conducted in a single shift between June 5 and June 12. The exams were held in pen-and-paper mode across multiple examination centres in the state.