TS SSC 10th Supply Results 2026 Out: Websites to check – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, school.edu.telangana.gov.in

The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, today announced the TS SSC Class 10 supplementary board exam results on June 25. As per reports, nearly one lakh have registered for their SSC exam. The students can check their TS SSC Supply exam results at the official websites — results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in. Students can check the TS SSC 2026 result updates at the IE Education portal.
TS SSC Supply Result 2026 Live Updates
TS SSC Supplementary exams 2026 were conducted in a single shift between June 5 and June 12. The exams were held in pen-and-paper mode across multiple examination centres in the state.
Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: View and download the marks memo
Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and regularly check the official website for the latest result announcement.
The TS SSC 2026 annual March exams results were declared in April. This year, 95.15% students passed their Class 10 exam.
The TS SSC exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing. The exams were held at 2,676 centres statewide. To assist students, a 24×7 control room was set up at the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad, along with a dedicated contact number for queries. To pass the TS SSC exam, students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks.
The TS SSC Marks Memo is the official certificate issued by the board that contains a student’s name, date of birth, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks/grades, and qualifying status. It is required for Class 11 enrolment, scholarship applications, and as proof of Class 10 completion. The online version is provisional; the school-issued copy is the official document.
Students who clear the supply exam will be eligible for Class 11 (Intermediate) admissions. Telangana’s Intermediate admission process — conducted through a centralised system — typically begins in July. Qualified candidates should begin shortlisting colleges and streams (Science, Commerce, or Arts) without delay.