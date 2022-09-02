TS SSC Supplementary result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks memo

TS Telangana SSC Supply Results 2022 Manabadi: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana today declared the TS SSC supplementary results 2022. Candidates who appeared in the supply exam can check their marks at the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in

The board conducted SSC supplementary exams from August 1 to 10 for students who could not qualify the class 10 board exams this year.

TS Telangana SSC supply exam result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘SSC Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using registered credentials such as Date of birth (DOB), roll number and security code

Step 4: Click on submit box and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their score card on the official mobile app known as ‘T App Folio’. This app can be downloaded by students from Play Store.

In this year’s SSC result, as many as 4.53 lakh students passed the board exams recording a pass percentage of 90 per cent. As many as 30007 schools recorded a hundred per cent pass percentage while 15 state schools secured zero pass percentage.

The BSE Telangana class 10 exams were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022, in an offline mode from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the result was declared on June 30.