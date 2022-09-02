scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

TS SSC Supplementary result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks memo

Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Supply Results 2022: All the students who appeared for the board exam can check their respective results on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

manabdi, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, ts inter hall ticket, ts 1st year hall ticket, ts 2nd year hall ticket, tsbie.cgg.gov.in hall ticket, manabadi ts inter hall ticket downloadThe board conducted SSC supplementary exams from August 1 to 10 (Representative image/ Photo by Deepak Joshi)

TS Telangana SSC Supply Results 2022 Manabadi: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana today declared the TS SSC supplementary results 2022. Candidates who appeared in the supply exam can check their marks at the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in

The board conducted SSC supplementary exams from August 1 to 10 for students who could not qualify the class 10 board exams this year.

TS Telangana SSC supply exam result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘SSC Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

Step 3: Log in using registered credentials such as Date of birth (DOB), roll number and security code

Step 4: Click on submit box and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their score card on the official mobile app known as ‘T App Folio’. This app can be downloaded by students from Play Store.

Advertisement

In this year’s SSC result, as many as 4.53 lakh students passed the board exams recording a pass percentage of 90 per cent. As many as 30007 schools recorded a hundred per cent pass percentage while 15 state schools secured zero pass percentage.

The BSE Telangana class 10 exams were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022, in an offline mode from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the result was declared on June 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:36:07 pm
Next Story

Japan Open: HS Prannoy loses in quarterfinals after valiant effort

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

At IGI Airport, hundreds protest as Lufthansa flights are cancelled

At IGI Airport, hundreds protest as Lufthansa flights are cancelled

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement