Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: BSE Class 10th to be out on April 29

Students can check the TS SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, school.edu.telangana.gov.in and MeeSeva WhatsApp

BSE Telangana SSC 10th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: K Keshava Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana, will declare the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2026 results on April 2. The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana, which conducts the Class 10 SSC exams, will make the TS SSC 2026 marks memo download link available at the official websites of the board at results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and school.edu.telangana.gov.in at 2 pm. The MeeSeva WhatsApp can also be used to access and download the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo. The TS SSC 2026 result download link will also be made available at the IE Education portal.

The TS SSC 2026 result will be declared from the Godavari Auditorium, ground floor, SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will also be present during the result announcement.

Story continues below this ad The TS SSC Examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 centres throughout the state. To qualify for the TS SSC exams, students are required to score 35% marks as the minimum pass mark criterion. In the Second Language paper, they need to obtain 20% marks to pass the Board exams. The SSC pass certificates will display subject-wise internal marks, external marks, total marks, and final result as PASS, along with subject-wise results. Both marks and grades will be indicated for each subject, and grades for co-curricular activities will also be shown in the SSC pass certificates. Live Updates Apr 28, 2026 04:12 PM IST TS SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check Telangana board Class 10 result? - results.bsetelangana.org - results.bse.telangana.gov.in - bse.telangana.gov.in - school.edu.telangana.gov.in Apr 28, 2026 04:11 PM IST BSE Telangana SSC 10th Board Result 2026 Live Updates: When is DGE Telangana announcing Class 10th result? The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will be declaring the TS SSC Class 10 board exam results on April 29 at 2 pm. TS SSC result dates (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative) Last year, the TS SSC Class 10 final board examination results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 pm. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 exam centres. Last year, the pass percentage of the TS SSC regular candidates was 92.78%. The pass percentage among boys stood at 91.32%, while girls achieved a higher pass rate of 94.26%, outperforming boys by 2.94%. Out of the 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 90%.

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