Telangana cancels SSC exams, second year intermediate exams postponed

Telangana government Thursday decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17. A memo from the School Education Department, referring to a note from the Chief Minister’s Office, said that the decision comes in the wake of the pandemic situation prevailing in the state as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification of April 14 that dropped class 10 exams and postponed exams for students of class 12.

The results of class 10 students are to be prepared on the basis of an objective criteria to be developed by the SSC Board, Telangana at a later date. Any candidate who is not satisfied with marks allotted will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive, said the memo from Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran.

Similarly, the Higher Education Department has decided to postpone all intermediate public examinations (IPE) for second year students that were proposed to be held between May 1 and 19. “A review of the situation will be held in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams.”

The government has decided to promote all first year intermediate students without exams and these exams will be held whenever possible in the future. The memo stated that twenty five percent weightage of intermediate marks will not be considered for EAMCET this year. Whereas, all second year intermediate students having backlogs will be given minimum passing marks for the backlogs only.

About five lakh students were to appear for class 10 SSC exams and nearly four lakh students were to appear for second year intermediate exams this year.