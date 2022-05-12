scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
TS SSC hall tickets 2022 released: Here’s how to download

Candidates can download the TS class 10 admit card from the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 12, 2022 4:44:07 pm
class 10 board exams 2022The TS Class 10 board examination will be conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. File

TS Telangana SSC Hall Tickets 2022: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2022 hall tickets. Candidates can download the TS class 10 admit card from the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in. 

The TS Class 10 board examination will be conducted from  May 23 to June 1, 2022. The exams will be held between 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

TS SSC hall ticket 2022: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Telangana — bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the required details 

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Download and take a printout for future reference

The hall tickets can be taken by the students from their school headmaster. It is mandatory for students to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along with them to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall. The TS SSC admit card 2022 is an important document for identification and verification purpose.

The admit card has been released for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates.  To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

