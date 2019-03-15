TS SSC exams begin tomorrow: download hall tickets, check important instructions

TS SSC exam 2019: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) class 10 exams will commence from tomorrow March 16, (Friday) 2019. The SSC exams will begin at 9:30 am students need to report at least 15 minutes prior to the exam. Here are some of the main tips students need to keep in mind before the exam

Advertising

Admit card: Students need to carry their admit card or hall ticket with them. Without a valid admit card, no candidate will be allowed to appear for their senior secondary certificate exam, according to official notification.

The document is also important for checking and security purposes and to avoid any malpractice. Those who have not downloaded the admit card yet can do so by following these steps – TS SSC class 10 admit card.

Banned items: Candidates cannot bring any written material, electronic device or metallic device in the exam. To avoid any cheating or impersonation and easy identification, candidates are not allowed to wear different items of clothing. Students need to wear the uniform of their respective schools during the exam.

Video | How to focus on studies during board exams

Advertising

TS SSC exam 2019 datesheet

March 16 – First Language Paper 1(Group A) / First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course)

March 18 – Mar 2019 First Language Paper 2 (Group A) / First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course)19 Mar 2019 Second Language

March 20 – English Paper- I

March 23 – Mathematics Paper- I

March 25 -Mathematics Paper- II

March 26 – General Science- I

March 27 – General Science- II

March 28 – Social Studies- I

March 29 – Social Studies- II

March 30 – OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic

April 1 – OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic)

April 2 – SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 3 – English Paper- II

Reporting time: Candidates need to reach the campus on time, if any candidates enter after the reporting time, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Reporting time, gate closing time and other details are mentioned on the hall tickets. For the convenience of the candidates, BSE has also released a list of exam centres on its official website, bsetelangana.org.