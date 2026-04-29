BSE Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Link: Websites to download marks memo – bse.telangana.gov.in, IE Education

BSE Telangana TS SSC 10th Class Results 2026: The TS SSC Class 10 board exam results have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Students can access their TS SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on their official websites – results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, and school.edu.telangana.gov.in, once the results are out. The alternate website to download the TS SSC 2026 result marks memo is the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates

To check the result, go to the official website of TS SSC and then click on the results on the home page. After that, click on SSC Public Examination results 2026, then enter the login information and click submit. The result will appear on screen, download and save it for future use.

TS SSC Class 10th Result 2026: Know Steps to Download Marks Memo

Students are advised to only check the official websites for updates. (Image: TS SSC official website) Students are advised to only check the official websites for updates. (Image: TS SSC official website)

The results which is available online are provisional results. Students can collect the actual mark sheet from the school once it is available.

TS SSC Results: How to check scorecard (Image modified for illustrative purposes) TS SSC Results: How to check scorecard (Image modified for illustrative purposes)

Along with the official links, candidates can also download the TS SSC 2026 results from the MeeSeva WhatsApp at 8096958096.

Read More | These are the official websites to download TS SSC 2026 marks memo

Students can also access the result on WhatsApp through MEE SEVA (Representative Image) Students can also access the result on WhatsApp through MEE SEVA (Representative Image)

To check the results via WhatsApp, save the number 8096958096. After that, start a chat by sending ‘Hi’ to the chatbot. A menu will be provided from their selection ‘SSC Results 2026’. After that, enter the details as requested and send them. The TS SSC result marks memo will be directly shown in the chat.

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Students can get their results via WhatsApp also. Students can get their results via WhatsApp also.

To pass the TS SSC exams, students will be required to score at least 35 per cent marks. In the Second Language paper, they will be required to obtain a minimum of 20 per cent marks to pass the Board exams.

Telangana Board Telangana Board Class 10 results : Check passing criteria (Representative Image/AI)

K. Keshava Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana, will declare the TS SSC 2026 results today. Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, and Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will also be present during the result declaration in Hyderabad.

The results will be available at the official website (screengrab from website) The results will be available at the official website (screengrab from website)

This year, the exam took place between March 14 to April 16, 2026 in a span of 33 days. The schools were asked to take necessary steps to make sure that the exam is conducted smoothly.

The results will be available at various official websites (screengrab from website) The results will be available at various official websites (screengrab from website)

Last year, 92.78 per cent of students had passed their SSC exams. The pass percentage among boys stood at 91.32 per cent, while girls had achieved a higher pass rate of 94.26 per cent, surpassing boys by 2.94 per cent. Out of the total 5,03,579 students who had appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 had qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 90 per cent.