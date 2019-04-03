TS SSC class 10 result date updates: Passing marks, previous years’ result date

TS SSC class 10 result: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) class 10 or secondary school certificate (SSC) exams have conclude. The examination was conducted from March 22 to April 3, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

Based on previous years’ trend, the result will be announced in the first week of May or April-end. The exact date is yet to be announced by the officials. Last year, Jagtial district scored the highest pass percentage while Adilabad hit the lowest.

TS SSC class 10 result: Passing marks in TBSE

To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

The result will be announced in grade points or CGPA. The CGPA will be distributed from 3 to 10. Those who secured 0 to 34 marks will get 3-grade points (GP), those who secure 35-40 marks will be awarded 4 GP. Candidates who get marks between 41 to 50 and 51 to 60 will get 5 and 6 GP respectively. While 7 GP will be awarded to those who get 61 to 70 marks, 8 GP for those getting 71 to 80 marks. The top-most GP of 9 and 10 will be awarded to candidates having 81 to 90 marks and 91 to 100 marks, respectively.

TS SSC class 10 result: Previous year’s pass percentage

2018: In the annual SSC exams, 83.78 per cent students passed. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls scored 85.14 per cent while boys were at 82.46 per cent. A total of 48, 644 candidates cleared the SSC exams. Warangal district registered the highest pass percentage of 89.08 per cent while Adilabad is at the lowest.

Nearly 1.06 lakh students appeared for the SSC supplementary exam; for whom the pass percentage was 45.79 per cent. Girls students outperformed boys as the latter scored 44.05 per cent.

2017: Overall pass percentage for this year was 84.15 per cent. A total of 5,38, 226 students had appeared for their SSC exam. There were 28,395 students who appeared for their supplementary exams. The pass percentage of boys in the Telangana State SSC exams 2017 is 82.95 per cent and the pass percentage of girls for TS SSC exams was 85.37 per cent.

2016: Over 5 lakh students sat for the SSC exam and the overall pass percentage was 86.57. The girls outperformed boys by scoring 84.70 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 85.63 with boys scoring 84.70 per cent and 86.57 per cent.

Here are steps to check TS SSC result, once it is released

TS SSC class 10 result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and examresults.net

Step 2: Under the results section, click on SSC 2019 results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and other details

Step 5: Results will be appear

Students can take print out of their result for further reference. Top six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) is calculated. There will be no reevaluation of papers, but students can apply for recounting or re-verification, according to the rules.