TS SSC Class 10 begins on March 14; Telangana board issues OMR sheet samples

With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations scheduled to begin on March 14, the office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana has released sample copies of the OMR sheet and answer booklet to help students prepare for the examination format.

According to the board, the system of attaching an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet to the answer booklet, which was introduced last year, will continue for the March-April 2026 exam session. Students will be required to use the OMR sheet provided along with the answer booklet during the exam.

