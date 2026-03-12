TS SSC Class 10 begins on March 14; Telangana board issues OMR sheet samples

With the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations scheduled to begin on March 14, the office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana has released sample copies of the OMR sheet and answer booklet to help students prepare for the examination format.
According to the board, the system of attaching an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet to the answer booklet, which was introduced last year, will continue for the March-April 2026 exam session. Students will be required to use the OMR sheet provided along with the answer booklet during the exam.
The SSC public examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16 for a total of 5,28,239 students at 2,676 centres across Telangana. On March 14, students will be writing the first language (group A) / first language part-I (composite course) / first language part-II (composite course) paper, followed by the second language on March 18 and the third language (English) on March 23.
The TS SSC 2026 examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for most subjects. However, the schedule may differ for the first language (composite course) and science examinations.
Officials said the sample OMR sheets and answer booklet formats have been uploaded on the official websites of the board to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the format in advance.
Students have been advised to download and practice using the sample sheets to avoid mistakes while filling in details during the examination.
The board has already released the TS Class 10 admit cards. Students will be able to collect the TS SSC 2026 hall tickets from schools. The Telangana board 2026 hall tickets were dispatched to the respective schools through speed post earlier. In addition, the hall tickets could also be accessed through WhatsApp by sending a message “Hi” followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026” to the number 8096958096.
In 2025, the TS SSC exams began on March 21 and concluded on April 4. The 2024 exams were conducted from March 18 to April. In 2023, the TS SSC Class 10 was held from April 3 to April 13.