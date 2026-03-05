TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: Telangana board Class 10 public exam admit cards from today

The bse.telangana.gov.in website will make the link to the TS SSC hall ticket available (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, will make the Class 10 SSC Public Examinations hall tickets available from today, March 5. Students and schools can download the admit cards from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. In addition, the hall tickets can be accessed through WhatsApp by sending a message “Hi” followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026” to the number 8096958096.

The Directorate stated that hall tickets have already been dispatched to the concerned schools through speed post.

Story continues below this ad For the convenience of students, a dedicated 24×7 control room has been set up at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad. Students can contact the control room at 040-23230942 for assistance.

Officials advised students to download their hall tickets in advance and verify the details before the commencement of the examinations. The TS SSC Public Examinations for March 2026 will be conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state. According to the official press note issued on Tuesday, the examinations will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. for most subjects. However, the schedule may differ for first language (composite course) and science examinations. A total of 5,28,239 students will appear for the Class 10 SSC public examinations at 2,676 centres across Telangana. Live Updates Mar 5, 2026 09:33 AM IST TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: How many students will be appearing for Class 10 SSC TS exams this year? As many as 5,28,239 students will be appearing for the Class 10 SSC public examinations this year. Mar 5, 2026 09:10 AM IST TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: When will TS SSC Class 10 exams start? The TS SSC March 2026 public examinations will start on March 14 and will continue till April 16. Mar 5, 2026 09:06 AM IST TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket Live Updates: What is the official website to download TS SSC 2026 admit card? The official website to download the TS SSC 2026 public exam hall ticket when released is bse.telangana.gov.in. All academic course subjects and papers will remain common for both TS SSC academic course students and OSSC course candidates, and the same question papers will be used for both categories. TS SSC Class 10 exams from Mar 14 (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative)

