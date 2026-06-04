TS SSC 2026 Advanced Supplementary exam schedule released, check here

Around 31,542 candidates will appear for the exam. (Express photo/ Representative)

TS SSC advance supplementary exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the schedule for the SSC Telangana advance supplementary exam. Candidates can find the dates at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted between June 5 and June 12, 2026. A total of 31,542 candidates will appear for the exam in 93 exam centres across the state. All the exams will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, except for First Language (Composite Course) and Science. First Language (Composite Course) will be held between 9:30 am and 12:50 pm, and the Science exam will be held between 9:30 am and 11 am.