TS SSC 2026 Advanced Supplementary exam schedule released, check here

TS SSC advance supplementary exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the schedule for the SSC Telangana advance supplementary exam. Candidates can find the dates at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted between June 5 and June 12, 2026. A total of 31,542 candidates will appear for the exam in 93 exam centres across the state. All the exams will be conducted between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, except for First Language (Composite Course) and Science. First Language (Composite Course) will be held between 9:30 am and 12:50 pm, and the Science exam will be held between 9:30 am and 11 am.
The timetable for the examinations is mentioned in the table below
|Date and day
|Subject and paper with code
|Timings
|June 5, 2026
|
First Language-(Group-A) (01T&02T, 01A&02A, 01K&02K, 01U&02U, 01H&02H and 01M&02M)
First Language Part-I (Composite Course) 03T,03U
First Language Part-II (Composite Course) (04S, 05 & 08H)
|
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
9:30 AM to 12:50 PM
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|June 6. 2026
|
Second Language (09H, 09T & 09U)
|
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|June 7, 2026
|
Third Language (English) (13E & 14E)
|
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|June 8, 2026
|
Mathematics (15E&16E, 15T&16T, 15A&16A, 15K&16K, 15U&16U 15H&16H and 15M&16M)
|
9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|June 9, 2026
|
Science Part-I Physical Science (19E, 19T, 19A, 19K, 19U, 19H & 19M)
|
9:30 AM to 11.00 AM
|June 10, 2026
|
Science Part-II Biological Science (20E, 20T, 20A, 20K, 20U, 20H, 20 M)
|
9:30 AM to 11.00 AM
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|June 11, 2026
|
Social Studies (21E&22E, 21T&22T, 21A&22A, 21K&22K, 21U&22U, 21H&22H and 21M&22M)
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic)- (23 & 25)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|June 12, 2026
|
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)- (24 & 26)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
The results for the TS SSC main exam were declared on April 29, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 95.15 per cent. A total of 5,26,166 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,97,312 students have passed the examination.
Candidates can either download the admit card from the official website of the board or collect it from their head masters of their respective schools. The hall tickets are now available at the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.