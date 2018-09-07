TS SET result 2018: Result releasing today at telanganaset.org

TS SET result 2018 result: The exam was conducted on July 15 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. TS SET result 2018 result: The exam was conducted on July 15 from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

TS SET result 2018 result: The result of Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is expected to be released today, on September 7. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — http://www.telanganaset.org, once out. The exam was conducted on July 15 from 10 am to 1:15 pm and more than 50,000 individuals attempted the same. The exam was conducted for 29 subjects and one common paper.

This year, the exam was conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Office. Candidates will be required to score at least 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved categories) in order to clear the paper. Paper I had 50 objective type compulsory questions, carrying 2 marks each. The questions tested a candidate’s reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Paper II had 100 objective type compulsory question,s each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected.

TS SET result 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for TS SET result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

