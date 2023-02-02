TS SET 2022 exam dates released; how to check

TS SET 2022 exam dates: Osmania University released TS SET 2022 exam dates. The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSSET) will be conducted on various subjects. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website of TSSET — telanganaset.org.

The TSSET 2022 examination will be conducted on March 13, 14 and 15. The hall ticket will release in the last week of February. Candidates will get the edit option on February 12 and 13.

TS SET 2022 exam dates: how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of Telangana SET — telanganaset.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘TS SET 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date to register with examination fee has been extended to February 10. If the candidate registers till February 5, they will have to pay late fees worth Rs 2000, and from February 5 to 10, the late fees will be Rs 3000. The examination fee for students belonging to open category is Rs 2000, for EWS and BC it is Rs 1500 and for SC, ST, VH, HI, OH and Transgender category candidates, the fees is Rs 1000.

The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode which will consist of two papers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSSET — telanganaset.org.