TS SBTET Diploma result 2019 declared: How to check at sbtet.telangana.gov.in

TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training announced the result on January 28, 2020. The result for regular 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semester examination is available on the official website – sbtet.telangana.gov.in.
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) had conducted the exam in November and December last year.
TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019: How to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website – sbtet.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: Click on TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 link available on the homepage
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter the PIN number and click on submit button
Step 5: The results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check the result and download the page
Meanwhile, SBTET has also released the schedule for April-June exams. It is available on the official website.
