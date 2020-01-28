TS SBTET Diploma result 2019 declared: How to check at sbtet.telangana.gov.in

SBTET has also released the schedule for April-June exams. (Representational image) SBTET has also released the schedule for April-June exams. (Representational image)

TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training announced the result on January 28, 2020. The result for regular 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th semester examination is available on the official website – sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) had conducted the exam in November and December last year.

TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website – sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on TS SBTET Diploma Result 2019 link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter the PIN number and click on submit button

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the result and download the page

Meanwhile, SBTET has also released the schedule for April-June exams. It is available on the official website.

