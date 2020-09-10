TS Polycet Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download rank card

TS POLYCET result available at polycetts.nic.in. Representational image/ file

TS POLYCET result 2020: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has declared the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2020. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the rank card through the website- polycetts.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on September 2, after it was postponed on several occassions due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed in the TS POLYCET result is 30 per cent. Thus a candidate has to secure minimum 36 marks out of the 120-marks to qualify.

TS POLYCET 2020: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result /check score card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The TS POLYCET result card would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS POLYCET. The shortlisting candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, schedule of which will be released soon.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-based polytechnic courses post counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.

About TS POLYCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of Telangana State council of higher education. The exam is being conducted for admission to polytechnic colleges across the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd