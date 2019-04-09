TS POLYCET hall ticket released: Steps to download

TS POLYCET hall ticket: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 at its official website, polycetts.nic.in. The entrance exam to polytechnic institutes in the state will be conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday). The three-hour long exam will begin at 11 am.

Candidates seeking admission into diploma courses need to appear for POLYCET 2019. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are conducting the exams separately.

TS POLYCET hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘print hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Log-in using hall ticket, date of birth etc

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without a valid admit card.

As per the official notification, the result is scheduled to be announced on April 25, 2019. After the declaration of results, admissions will be granted based on web-counselling, wherein candidates can opt for any course in Polytechnic in order of priority. Thereafter, a list will be released based on which seats can be allotted.