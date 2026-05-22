TS POLYCET 2026 result date and time: SBTET to declare result on May 23

The results are available at the official website

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education (SBTET) which the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), will be announcing the result for TS POLYCET on May 23. Those who appeared for the TS POLYCET on May 13 can check their results at the official website of SBTET – polycet.sbtet.telengana.gov.in.

The Commissioner of Technical Education will also be announcing the LPCET 2026 results along with the results of TS POLYCET 2026. As per information received from the Commissioner, the results will be declares at 11.30 am from the office of the secretary SBTET, SV Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

TS Polycet Result 2026: Steps to check

Students can check their results from the website by following the steps mentioned below :