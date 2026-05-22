TS POLYCET 2026 result date and time: SBTET to declare result on May 23

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education (SBTET) which the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), will be announcing the result for TS POLYCET on May 23. Those who appeared for the TS POLYCET on May 13 can check their results at the official website of SBTET – polycet.sbtet.telengana.gov.in.
The Commissioner of Technical Education will also be announcing the LPCET 2026 results along with the results of TS POLYCET 2026. As per information received from the Commissioner, the results will be declares at 11.30 am from the office of the secretary SBTET, SV Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.
Students can check their results from the website by following the steps mentioned below :
Step 1- Go to the official website of TS Polycet -polycet.sbtet.telengana.gov.in
Step 2- Click on the Rank card.
Step 3- Enter the Hall Ticket Number and other login information as required..
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Students who clear the TS Polycet exam can apply for the counselling regarding the admission process in Polytechnic Colleges in Telangana. The colleges include Government, Aided, and Unaided Polytechnics, as well as polytechnics that are functioning within the private engineering institutions. The dates for the counselling are yet to be declared by the board on the official website.
The TS Polycet 2026 examination is conducted for students seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and Technology offered by various colleges in Telangana.
The TS Polycet 2026 exam was held on May 13, 2026. The question paper consisted of four sections with questions from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology. The exam was for 150 marks with zero negative marking for wrong answers. Students had to mark the exam in the OMR-sheet. The exam was held in offline mode for a 2.5-hour duration.
Last year, the exam was held on May 13, and the TS POLYCET results were declared after 12 days of the exam on May 24. Approximately 98,800 students appeared for the exam.