TS POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment out at tgpolycet.nic.in; Fee payment due by June 9

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the results of the Phase 1 seat allotment for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2026 counselling session. The allotment offered is for various polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their TS POLYCET seat tgpolycet.nic.in.

Eligible candidates will have to use their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth (DoB) to access and download the seat allotment order.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026: How to check?

Follow the steps given below to download the TS POLYCET 2026 seat allotment order:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.