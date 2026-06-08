TS POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment out at tgpolycet.nic.in; Fee payment due by June 9

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the results of the Phase 1 seat allotment for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2026 counselling session. The allotment offered is for various polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their TS POLYCET seat tgpolycet.nic.in.
Eligible candidates will have to use their ROC form number, TS POLYCET hall ticket number, password and date of birth (DoB) to access and download the seat allotment order.
Follow the steps given below to download the TS POLYCET 2026 seat allotment order:
Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for seat allotment available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the necessary details in the required fields
Step 4: TS POLYCET seat allotment result 2026 will be displayed
Step 5: Pay the non-refundable fee
Step 6: Download the seat allotment order and print it out for future use
As per the counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the seat allotment acceptance fee and complete the self-reporting online by June 9. They are also required to report to their respective colleges by either June 8 or June 9. Candidates can pay the fee via various options like net banking, credit card or debit card. The annual tuition fee for students admitted to the government polytechnic colleges via TS POLYCET exam is Rs 3,800.
“If candidates do not pay the required fee within the given deadline, their allotted seat will be cancelled automatically, and they will lose their claim to the seat,” the DTE said.
To complete the document verification process, candidates are required to bring necessary documents such as TS POLYCET 2026 admit card, rank card, SSC marksheet, birth certification, community, minority and income certificates, along with other relevant documents needed for admission.
As per the official notification, registration and slot booking for the final phase will start on June 15. The seat allotment result for the final phase will be released on June 20.