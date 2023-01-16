TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins: Application, exam date, and know how to apply

TS POLYCET 2023 registration: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the TS POLYCET 2023 registration from today. The TS Polycet aspirants can apply from the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The TS POLYCET 2023 last date for registration without late fee is January 24 and with late fee of Rs 100 is on January 25 . The TS POLYCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 17, and the results will be declared 10 days after the exam.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS POLYCET — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the registration option and fill out the form.

Step 3: Pay your fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Download the form and print your application form for future use.

The application fee for the examination is Rs. 500 for general candidates and SC/ST candidates shall pay Rs.250 for the application form. For more details candidates can check the official website of TS POLYCET 2023 — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The exam is held for those who seek admission in diploma level programs offered in government engineering colleges in Telangana.