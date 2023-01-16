scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins: Application, exam date, and know how to apply

TS POLYCET 2023: The TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins from January 16, and the last date for registration without late fee is January 24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply from the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

TS POLYCET, SBTET, TET, examThe TS POLYCET 2023 registration begins from January 16. (Representative Image - Express Group)

TS POLYCET 2023 registration: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the TS POLYCET 2023 registration from today. The TS Polycet aspirants can apply from the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Read |Schools Closed: List of states that have extended winter holidays due to cold wave

The TS POLYCET 2023 last date for registration without late fee is January 24 and with late fee of Rs 100 is on January 25 . The TS POLYCET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 17, and the results will be declared 10 days after the exam.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS POLYCET — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the registration option and fill out the form.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

Step 3: Pay your fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Download the form and print your application form for future use.

The application fee for the examination is Rs. 500 for general candidates and SC/ST candidates shall pay Rs.250 for the application form. For more details candidates can check the official website of TS POLYCET 2023 — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The exam is held for those who seek admission in diploma level programs offered in government engineering colleges in Telangana.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:02 IST
Next Story

With top AAP, SP, CPI, CPI(M), JMM, JD(S) leaders in attendance, BRS meet expected to be a show of strength for national Opposition

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close