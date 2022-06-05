TS POLYCET 2022 last date extended: Check how to apply

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has extended the registration date for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. Interested students can apply for TS POLYCET via the official website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates now have time till June 6, 2022 to register for this year’s TS POLYCET exam. Earlier, the registration process was to conclude on Saturday, i.e. June 4 but it has now been extended to help candidates.

As of now, the TS POLYCET 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2022.

TS POLYCET 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official TS POLYCET website — polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Locate the online application link on the home page and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal and educational details in the application form.

Step 4: After that, upload all the required documents in the right format and size.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, preview the form and submit it.

Candidates are advised to check all personal and education details to ensure there are no spelling and factual errors. One should also download and save the form for future reference.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 450, and SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 250 as the application fee for TS POLYCET 2022.