TS POLYCET 2022 exam date announced; check application process details

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has announced the registration process and exam schedule to the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022. The exam will be held on June 30. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website – polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The application process for TS POLYCET will begin in the second week of April and the last date to apply is June 4 without any late fee. Candidates can also apply up to June 5 but they will have to pay a late fee. The TS POLYCET 2021 results will be declared within 12 days after the exam.

The TS POLYCET score is used for admission to pursue a diploma in engineering and non-engineering, technical courses offered at polytechnic institutions affiliated to the SBTET.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-based polytechnic courses post counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.

Students seeking admission to agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam