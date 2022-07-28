TS POLYCET 2022: Counselling provisional allotment result released on tspolycet.nic.in

July 28, 2022 2:50:16 pm
TS POLYCET 2022: The Department of Technical Education has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official TS POLYCET website — tspolycet.nic.in.
TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — tspolycet.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘College-wise Allotment Details’
Step 3: A new window will open. Select your college and branch, and click on ‘show allotments’.
Step 4: A new page will open which will have details such as Hall Ticket No, rank, name of the candidate, sex, caste, region and seat category.
Step 5: Check all details for any errors. Download and save for future reference.
Candidates should note that the counselling process is to be conducted in three phases — first phase, the final phase and spot admissions. As of now, only the first phase has concluded.
Selected candidates now have time till July 31 for payment of fee and self-reporting through the website. The final seat allotment result is to scheduled to be announced on August 6, after the second counselling round concludes.
Candidates are advised to ensure they do not misplace their TS POLYCET hall ticket and score card, as it may come in handy for the final admission process.
