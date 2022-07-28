scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

TS POLYCET 2022: Counselling provisional allotment result released on tspolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official TS POLYCET website — tspolycet.nic.in. Selected candidates now have time till July 31 for payment of fee and self reporting through website.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 2:50:16 pm
TS POLYCET 2022, TS POLYCET 2022 notificationTS POLYCET 2022: The final seat allotment result is to scheduled to be announced on August 6, after the second counselling round concludes. (Representative image. Express photo)

TS POLYCET 2022: The Department of Technical Education has released the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) counselling result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official TS POLYCET website — tspolycet.nic.in.

Read |Technical snags hit Karnataka’s one-stop undergraduate admission portal

TS POLYCET 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tspolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘College-wise Allotment Details’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Step 3: A new window will open. Select your college and branch, and click on ‘show allotments’.

Step 4: A new page will open which will have details such as Hall Ticket No, rank, name of the candidate, sex, caste, region and seat category.

Step 5: Check all details for any errors. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should note that the counselling process is to be conducted in three phases — first phase, the final phase and spot admissions. As of now, only the first phase has concluded.

Selected candidates now have time till July 31 for payment of fee and self-reporting through the website. The final seat allotment result is to scheduled to be announced on August 6, after the second counselling round concludes.

Candidates are advised to ensure they do not misplace their TS POLYCET hall ticket and score card, as it may come in handy for the final admission process.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues

1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing plea on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing plea on attacks on Christian priests

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement