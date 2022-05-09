TS POLYCET 2022 application process begins today

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, will begin the registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 today i.e May 9, 2022. The exam will be held on June 30. Candidates can check the detailed notification and apply online on the official website – polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

The deadline to apply is June 4, with no late fees. Candidates can apply until June 5, but they will be charged a late fee. Within 12 days of the exam, the TS POLYCET 2021 results will be released. Students who passed SSC or its equivalent or appearing for the SSC public exams 2022 are eligible to appear for the entrance test.

TS POLYCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘file application’

Step 3: Fill in information and click ‘show application;

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

The TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee is Rs 450. For SC/ST candidates the examination fee is Rs 250. Candidates who pass the exam will be able to enrol in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

Students who want to enrol in agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) or a diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) must also take the exam.