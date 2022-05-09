scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

TS POLYCET 2022 application process begins today

Candidates can check the detailed notification and apply online on the official website – polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 4:39:20 pm
iit delhi, iit jee advanced 2020 exam date, iit admissions, jee advance exam dates, covid-19, corona virus news, education newsTS POLYCET 2022 registration deadline is June 4. File.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, will begin the registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 today i.e May 9, 2022. The exam will be held on June 30. Candidates can check the detailed notification and apply online on the official website – polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Read |IIT-Bombay revises CEED, UCEED exam syllabus, paper pattern

The deadline to apply is June 4, with no late fees. Candidates can apply until June 5, but they will be charged a late fee. Within 12 days of the exam, the TS POLYCET 2021 results will be released. Students who passed SSC or its equivalent or appearing for the SSC public exams 2022 are eligible to appear for the entrance test.

TS POLYCET 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘file application’
Step 3: Fill in information and click ‘show application;
Step 4: Fill form, upload images
Step 5: Make payment

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee is Rs 450. For SC/ST candidates the examination fee is Rs 250. Candidates who pass the exam will be able to enrol in polytechnic courses following the counselling sessions.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debatePremium
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debate
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
More Premium Stories >>

Students who want to enrol in agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) or a diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) must also take the exam.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement