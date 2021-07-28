TS POLYCET 2021 result declared: How to download rank card

Updated: July 28, 2021 12:32:01 pm
TS POLYCET 2021 Results: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana today declared the results for TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Students who had appeared for the exam held on July 17 can check their results on the official website — polycetts.nic.in.
TS POLYCET 2021 Results: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — polycetts.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the displayed result link on the home page
Step 3: Fill in required details asked on the page
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, students can download and get a printout of the same
Candidates who clear the POLYCET 2021 exam will be able to get admission into diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology courses at polytechnics and other institutions in the Telangana for the academic year of 2021-22.
Candidates should have passed SSC or an equivalent recognised exam to be eligible for the POLYCET exam. Once results are declared, candidates will move on to the counselling session for admissions. The dates for counselling sessions will be announced soon. For any further doubts, candidates can call on 040-23222192 or send a mail to polycet-te@telangana.gov.in.
