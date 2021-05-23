TS POLYCET 2021 registration to begin on May 24, exam date to be announced later 

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has announced the registration process and schedule to the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET) 2021.

Candidates will be able to apply for the exam from May 24 onwards. The registration process was scheduled to begin on May 1 but was deferred due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. The exam date has not been announced yet and is expected to be released soon.

The last date to register for the exam is June 11 without any late fee. Candidates can also apply up to June 15 but they will have to pay a late fee. The TS POLYCET 2021 results will be declared within 10 days after the exam.

The TS POLYCET score is used for admission to pursue a diploma in engineering and non-engineering, technical courses offered at polytechnic institutions affiliated to the SBTET.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-based polytechnic courses post counselling sessions. The counselling schedule is yet to be announced by the board.

Students seeking admission to agricultural diploma courses at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and diploma in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries offered at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) are also required to appear in the exam.