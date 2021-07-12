TS POLYCET 2021 hall ticket released, check how to download

The State Board of Techincal Education and Training, Telangana has released the hall tickets for TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the examination may visit the official website polycetts.nic.in and download their hall tickets.

The results for the TS POLYCET 2021 will be declared 12 days after the examination has been conducted. Candidates who qualify in the TS POLYCET 2021 will be eligible for admission to the above-mentioned courses after the counselling session. The schedule for the counselling session will be released soon.

Read | Andhra Pradesh CET 2021: Revised exam schedule released



TS POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official TS POLYCET website polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: Under ‘View and Print’, click on ‘Print Hall Ticket’

Step 3: Choose your qualifying examination from the options given

Step 4: Enter details such as your Class 10 exam hall ticket number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your hall ticket

The TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/ technical courses offered at polytechnics/ institutions affiliated with the SBTET. The exam is also conducted for admission to agricultural courses offered by Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agricultural University and animal husbandry and fisheries courses offered by PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU).

Candidates who wish to take admission to the 6-year integrated (2+4) undergraduate (B. Tech) courses offered by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies must also appear for the examination.