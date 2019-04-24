Toggle Menu
TS POLYCET result 2019: How to download

TS Polycet Results 2019 Manabadi: Candidates can check result at polycetts.nic.in. The exam was conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm. Selected candidates will be eligible for admissions to state-based colleges

TS POLYCET 2019: The exam will be conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm

TS POLYCET 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will declare the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 at its official website- polycetts.nic.in. The exam was conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm.

The duration of the exam is of two hours and it will be conducted in offline mode. There is only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of mathematics, physics and chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination that will be held in March/ April-2019 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State. There will be a total of 120 questions, with a choice of four responses.

The TS POLYCET 2019 result card would include subject-wise and aggregate marks obtained by the student. Based on these aggregate marks, State Board of Technical Education and Training will prepare the rank lists of TS POLYCET 2019. The shortlisting candidates will then have to appear for counselling and seat allotment, schedule of which will be released soon.

TS POLYCET 2019: How to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website- polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result /check score card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible for admission to state-based polytechnic courses

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) extended the last date for fees submission for supplementary exams and applications towards re-verification, re-counting from April 25 to April 27 following requests by students and their parents.

This has happened when anxious students and parents continued to throng the TSBIE office here Tuesday, demanding justice for students declared failed in the recent exams, even as a petition was filed in Telangana High Court over the matter. As per PTI, the High Court posted the matter to April 29.

