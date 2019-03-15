TS POLYCET 2019 applications released; check eligibility, exam date and know how to apply

TS POLYCET 2019: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, Hyderabad has invited applications for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2019 for admission to polytechnical institutes. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is April 4 till 5 pm.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted on April 16, 2019 (Tuesday) from 11 am to 1 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, polycetts.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2019: Eligibility

The applicants must have cleared SSC or equivalent examination from a recognised board. Those who have got compartment can also apply provided they have to pass all their papers

TS POLYCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘file application’

Step 3: Fill information and click ‘show application;

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

POLYCET 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 400 as examination fee, for reserved category applicants the fee is slashed to Rs 250.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana will release the hall tickets once the application window is closed. The TS Polycet hall ticket will have exam venue, date, photopgraph, roll number and other details

After the declaration of results, admissions will be granted based on web-counselling, wherein candidates can opt for any course in Polytechnic in order of priority. Thereafter, a list will be released based on which seats can be allotted.