TS PGECET round 1 seat allotment result released, how to check

TS PGECET seat allotment result 2020: The round 1 seat allotment result for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) has been released. The students who have filled their choice of courses will be able to check the seat allotment results through the official websites- pgecet.tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates need to provide hall ticket number, and ranks of GATE/ GPAT/ PGECET scores.

TS PGECET 1st round seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- pgecet.tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘TS PGECET seat allotment 2020’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials- hall ticket numbers/ PGECET/ GATE/ GPAT ranks

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat

The admission to the ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (P.B.) courses for the academic year 2020-21 will be based on merit. The PGECET result was earlier released in October. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to secure 30 marks out of 120. For the reserved category candidates, there is no minimum marks bar, as per the official notice.

PGECET is a two-hour long exam with 120 multiple choice objective type questions. Each question carries one mark. There is no negative marking in the exam.

