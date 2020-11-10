TS PGECET counselling process to begin tomorrow, check details

TS PGECET counselling 2020 process will begin from November 11. Representational image/ file

The counselling process for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) will begin on November 11 by TSCHE. The GATE/ GPAT, PGECET qualified candidates have been informed to register online from tomorrow at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in its notification today mentioned, “The GATE/ GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2018, 2019 and 2020 and TS PGECET qualified and eligible candidates of 2020 seeking admission into ME/ M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (P.B.) courses for the academic year 2020-21 are informed to register online from November 11 onwards.”

READ | List of top 10 engineering colleges in India

To register online, the candidates need to fill the application form with details- GATE/ GPAT hall ticket/ passport size photograph/ other required details. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 600 and Rs 300 for reserved category candidates.

Also, candidates need to present these documents for verifications- GATE scorecard, education qualifications, Aadhaar card and residential certificate. Following the verifications, the candidates need to choose their college and course in online mode. The seats will be allotted on the basis of merit, preferences and availability.

The PGECET result was earlier released in October. It is a two-hour long exam with 120 multiple choice objective type questions. Each question carries one mark each. There is no negative marking in the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd