TS PGECET 2023: JNTU begins application process; check how to apply

TS PGECET 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad today began the application process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website— pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 1. Last date to fill the application form is April 30 (without late fees). The correction window will be open from May 2 to 4. The admit cards will be available for download from May 21. The exam schedule is available at the official website.

TS PGECET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, email id and more

Step 4: Make the payment

Step 5: Login using your credentials such as payment reference number, mobile number

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Download the form for future reference

The exam is conducted on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy and graduate level Pharm-D. Candidates have to pay the fees through online mode only. The registration fee for each programme is Rs 1100 and Rs 600 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.