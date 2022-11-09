TS PGECET 2022: Special round of counselling begins; here are the details

TS PGECET 2022: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) today began the special round of counselling for TS PGECET 2022. The counselling will end on November 11. Candidates can register for the special round of counselling at the official website– pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates who have qualified GATE or GPAT, eligible candidates of 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well as candidates who qualified TS PGECET 2022 can attend the special round of TS PGEC/PGECET counselling. Candidates who will appear in the counselling will be eligible for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MPharmacy, Pharm. D (PB) programmes.

The counselling will be web based.

Candidates will be able to make payments and upload scanned copies of their documents for verification for phase 2 from today till November 11. Candidates will be able to exercise web options for phase 2 from November 11 to 12.

College wise list of provisionally selected candidates for phase 2 will be published on the website on November 15. Students will have to report to allotted colleges for verification of original documents along with tuition fee challan for phase 2 from November 15 to 19.

Those who have already attended certificate verification in phase 1 and 2 can directly exercise web options for the second round of counselling.

Students will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1200, SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 600 as processing fee for registration cum verification process. The payment has to be made through online mode only.