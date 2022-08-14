scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

TS PGECET 2022: Osmania releases answer key; check how to download

TS PGECET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key from the official TS PGECET website — pgecet.tsche.ac.in

August 14, 2022 3:50:43 pm
TS PGECET 2022, TS PGECET 2022 answer keyAlong with the answer keys, Osmania has also uploaded the question papers and candidates' response sheets, which can be found on the same website. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

TS PGECET 2022: The Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the TS PGECET 2022 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the answer key from the official TS PGECET website — pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Along with the answer keys, Osmania has also uploaded the question papers and candidates’ response sheets, which can be found on the same website.

TS PGECET 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official TS PGECET website — pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the ‘application’ menu.

Step 3: Click on the link for master question papers, key objections format or response sheet.

Step 4: Enter your PGECET hall ticket number and registration number

Step 5: Your answer key or response sheet will be available on the screen. Download and save fir future reference.

Candidates have time till 5 pm of August 17 to raise objections, if any.

“The Master copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The students have to submit their objections in the above format corresponding to Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key. The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be further entertained,” reads the notification.

