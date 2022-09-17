TS PGECET 2022 Counselling schedule released; check dates

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS PGECET Counselling schedule 2022. Candidates who have qualified the exam have to complete the registration process at the official website e- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on September 19 and will conclude on October 4. The physical verification of Special category certificates will be carried out between September 22 to 24.

The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed on October 4. Round 1 of web option entry will be carried out between October 7 to 9. Candidates should note that only those who have qualified PGECET of GATE are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is Telangana state level common entrance test for admission into regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME / MTech./ MPharmacy / MArch ) conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE