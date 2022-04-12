TS PGECET 2022 application process begins: Here’s how to apply

Osmania University has released the detailed exam schedule for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 today. i.e. April 12, 2022. The application process begins today and interested candidates can apply for TS PGECET online through the official website — pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted from July 29 till August 1, 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

TS PGECET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS PGECET— pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on TS PGECET 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for the future.

The registration fee for general category candidates is Rs.1000 and for SC/ST/PWD is Rs.500 per test. In case a candidate wants to appear for more than one test, a separate registration fee has to be paid accordingly to the chosen subject.

The registration fee should be paid through (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking / TS Online / AP Online)

The last date to submit the application without any late fee is June 22, 2022. The last date to submit the application form with a late fee of Rs.250 is till June 30, with a late fee of Rs.1000 is July 10, with a late fee of Rs.2500 is July 17, and with a late fee of Rs.5000 the last day is July 25, 2022.