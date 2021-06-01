TS PGECET 2021: Last date for application submission extended

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced an extension for the submission of the online application forms without a late fee for the TS PGECET 2021. The last date for applications to be submitted without a late fee is now June 15. Candidates may apply for the exam on the official website — tsche.ac.in. Previously, the last date for submission of applications was May 7.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 will commence on June 19 and will continue till June 22. Admit cards will be available from June 10 and candidates may download them from the official website- tsche.ac.in.

Read | TS EAMCET 2021: Last date for application submission extended



The application fee for each test is Rs 1000, and Rs 500 for SC/ST/ PWD individuals. A candidate may appear for more than one test but must pay a separate registration fee for the same.

The examination will be held in an online computer-based mode and two sessions will take place every day. The first session will be conducted in the morning, from 10 am to 12 noon, and candidates are expected to report to the centre at 8.30 am. The second session will be conducted in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 4 pm, and candidates are expected to report to the centre at 12.30 pm.

The question papers for the examination will be only in English. The examination will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying 1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The duration of the examination will be two hours.

The examination is conducted for admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.