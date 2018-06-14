TS PGECET 2018 result declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, download rank card

TS PGECET 2018: All those who have appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in TS PGECET 2018: All those who have appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2018: The result of the Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) has been declared today, on June 14. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGECET is conducted for admission into PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (Me / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

In a notification, TSCHE has informed that the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with the candidates based on the rank/ percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2018 Entrance Test. The link for GATE / GPAT candidates for registration has been activated.

Candidates who appeared for the PGECET exam can check their result at pgecet.tsche.ac.in by following the steps written below:

TS PGECET 2018 rank card: How to download

Step 1: Go to official website mentioned above

Step 2: One the homepage, click on the download score card link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your exam hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Download rank card’

Step 5: Check your result and if needed, take a print out

