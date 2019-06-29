TS NEET merit list released: Check online counselling dates, documents needed

TS NEET merit list 2019: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University (KNRU) has released the merit list of students who have been selected for admission to various Telangana-based medical colleges. The list is available at the official website, knruhs.in.

The selected candidates will have to participate in the counselling cum document verification prices. Students can also take part in online counselling from June 29 to July 5, 2019.

TS NEET merit list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, knruhs.in

Step 2: Click on the link next to ‘BDS/MBBS admissions’

Step 3: A PDF will open, find your roll number

TS NEET merit list 2019: Documents needed

— NEET score card

— Class 10 certficate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Birth certificate

— Income certificate

— Domicile Certificte

— Reservation certificates

Candidates who have qualified NEET exam by securing 50 percentile score are eligible for counselling. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 45 percentile. For people with disability, the cut off is 45 percentile or 120 marks.

Meanwhile, the national level NEET counselling for 15% All India Quta seats are still on. The result for the first round will be released on July 1, 2019 and the registration for the second round counselling will begin from June 9, 2019.