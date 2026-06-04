TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2026: Scorecards releasing today at 4 pm at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

The final answer keys for the law entrance tests will also be published today. Students can check and download scorecards at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. (Image: AI Generated)

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, will release the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 results today (June 4) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the computer-based state-level entrance exam can access their scorecards online at 4 pm. The final answer keys for the law entrance tests will also be published today. Students can check and download scorecards at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

The rank cards for both TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2026 will be available on the official candidate portal at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Students should keep their login credentials ready and ensure a stable internet connection while accessing their results online.