TS LAWCET, PGLCET Results 2026: Scorecards releasing today at 4 pm at lawcet.tgche.ac.in

The Osmania University, Hyderabad, will release the TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2026 results today (June 4) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the computer-based state-level entrance exam can access their scorecards online at 4 pm. The final answer keys for the law entrance tests will also be published today. Students can check and download scorecards at lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
The rank cards for both TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2026 will be available on the official candidate portal at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Students should keep their login credentials ready and ensure a stable internet connection while accessing their results online.
Step 1: Go to the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the link to download the rank card on the home page
Step 3: Log in using the necessary credentials like date of birth and hall ticket number
Step 4: The candidate’s rank will appear on the screen
Step 5: Candidates are requested to download and save the results for further reference.
Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all information printed on their scorecards. The result document will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, rank, and qualifying status. These details will be crucial during counselling and admission, and any discrepancy must be reported to the authorities without delay.
To qualify the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams this year, students are required to achieve a minimum passing percentage of 35 per cent; i.e. at least 42 marks from the total of 120 marks. Furthermore, there is no minimum max criteria for candidates belonging to ST and SC categories.
TS LAWCET is held for admissions to three-year and five-year integrated LLB programmes, whereas TS PGLCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission to two-year LLM programmes across various law colleges in Telangana.
Following the declaration of results, candidates who qualify will be invited to participate in the counselling process. During counselling, candidates must choose their preferred colleges and submit required documents for verification. Final seat allotments will be made based on candidates’ ranks and preferences.