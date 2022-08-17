TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 today, here’s how to download score card

August 17, 2022 1:07:02 pm
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022: The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET) 2022 will be released today at 4 pm. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website- tsche.ac.in.
The LAWCET exam was held on July 21 while the PGLCET exam was held on July 22. The exams are being conducted by Osmania University for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in various law colleges in Telangana for the academic session 2022-23.
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to the official website- tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link, ‘TSLAWCET & PGLCET Results 2022′
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: The results will be displayed
Check and take a print-out for future use.
Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts the TS LAWCET and PGLCET. Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest university in India. The university is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at M Phil and Ph D levels.
