TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2021 released, here’s how to download score card

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2021: The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET) 2021 have been released today. Students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website- tsche.ac.in.

The LAWCET exam was held on August 23 while the PGLCET exam was held on August 24. The exams are being conducted by Osmania University for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in various law colleges in Telangana for the academic session 2020-21.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘TSLAWCET & PGLCET Results 2020′

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Check and take a print-out for future use.

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest university in India. The university is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at M Phil and Ph D levels.