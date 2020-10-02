TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall ticket released: How to download

The LAWCET, PGLCET exams will be conducted on October 9. Representational image/ file

TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall ticket 2020: The hall ticket for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) has been released. The candidates who will appear in the exams can download the hall ticket from the official website- tsche.ac.in.

The LAWCET, PGLCET exams will be conducted on October 9. The exams will be held by Osmania University for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in various law colleges in Telangana for the academic session 2020-21.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET hall ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download hall ticket link for ‘LAWCET, PGLCET’

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest university in India. The university is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at M Phil and Ph D levels.

