TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 counselling date out; check schedule

TS LAWCET, PGLCET counselling date out 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling dates for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET admissions. The counselling will be taking place for candidates who are willing to take admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM courses, which are offered in colleges across Telangana.
As per the schedule, online registration and certificate upload for TS LAWCET 2026 will take place between July 5 to July 10, 2026. Candidates who are from the General or open category have to pay Rs 800 as the processing fee, while for SC and ST candidates, the fee is Rs 500. Eligible candidates have to complete the process through the online admission portal.
Once the registration is done, students have to upload their certificate, complete the verification process, exercise web option by selecting their preferred college and participate in the seat allotment. Candidates should pay the fees and secure their seat once they gets into their preferred college.
|Event
|Date
|Online registration & certificate upload
|July 5, 2026 to July 10, 2026
|Physical Verification (Special Category certificate)
|July 6, 2026 to July 9, 2026
|Display of verified eligible list
|July 15, 2026
|Web options
|July 16, 2026 to July 19, 2026
|Edit web options
|July 20, 2026
|Provisional seat allotment
|July 24, 2026
|Reporting at allotted colleges
|July 25, 2026 to July 28, 2026
The TS PGCLET counselling process for the LLM course admission will start later. Online registration and uploading of certificates will take place between July 27 to July 31, 2026 after which there will be web options and seat allotment.
|Event
|Date
|Online registration & certificate upload
|July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026
|Physical verification (special category certificates)
|July 29, 2026 to July 31, 2026
|Display of verified eligible list
|August 1, 2026
|Web options
|August 1, 2026 to August 2, 2026
|Edit web options
|August 3, 2026
|Provisional seat allotment
|August 5, 2026
|Reporting at allotted colleges
|August 5, 2026 to August 8, 2026
The counselling process is held after the entrance exam is completed. Eligible candidates have to complete the process within the given deadline to get admission into their preferred colleges.