TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 counselling date out; check schedule

The counselling process for the TS LAWCET and TS PGCLET will take place at different date.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 10:58 AM IST
TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 counselling date out; check scheduleThe schedule for the TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET counselling are out
Make us preferred source on Google

TS LAWCET, PGLCET counselling date out 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling dates for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET admissions. The counselling will be taking place for candidates who are willing to take admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM courses, which are offered in colleges across Telangana.

As per the schedule, online registration and certificate upload for TS LAWCET 2026 will take place between July 5 to July 10, 2026. Candidates who are from the General or open category have to pay Rs 800 as the processing fee, while for SC and ST candidates, the fee is Rs 500. Eligible candidates have to complete the process through the online admission portal.

Once the registration is done, students have to upload their certificate, complete the verification process, exercise web option by selecting their preferred college and participate in the seat allotment. Candidates should pay the fees and secure their seat once they gets into their preferred college.

TS LAWCET 2026: Counselling date

Event Date
Online registration & certificate upload July 5, 2026 to July 10, 2026
Physical Verification (Special Category certificate) July 6, 2026 to July 9, 2026
Display of verified eligible list July 15, 2026
Web options July 16, 2026 to July 19, 2026
Edit web options July 20, 2026
Provisional seat allotment July 24, 2026
Reporting at allotted colleges July 25, 2026 to July 28, 2026

The TS PGCLET counselling process for the LLM course admission will start later. Online registration and uploading of certificates will take place between July 27 to July 31, 2026 after which there will be web options and seat allotment.

TS PGCLET 2026: counselling date

Event Date
Online registration & certificate upload July 27, 2026 to July 31, 2026
Physical verification (special category certificates) July 29, 2026 to July 31, 2026
Display of verified eligible list August 1, 2026
Web options August 1, 2026 to August 2, 2026
Edit web options August 3, 2026
Provisional seat allotment August 5, 2026
Reporting at allotted colleges August 5, 2026 to August 8, 2026

The counselling process is held after the entrance exam is completed. Eligible candidates have to complete the process within the given deadline to get admission into their preferred colleges.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments