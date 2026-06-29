TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 counselling date out; check schedule

TS LAWCET, PGLCET counselling date out 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the counselling dates for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET admissions. The counselling will be taking place for candidates who are willing to take admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB and LLM courses, which are offered in colleges across Telangana.

As per the schedule, online registration and certificate upload for TS LAWCET 2026 will take place between July 5 to July 10, 2026. Candidates who are from the General or open category have to pay Rs 800 as the processing fee, while for SC and ST candidates, the fee is Rs 500. Eligible candidates have to complete the process through the online admission portal.