TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2019 application deadline extended, check updates

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the deadline to apply for the Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance exam to April 25, 2019. Interested candidates can still apply for the LAWCET and PGLCET 2019 at the official website, tsche.ac.in.

The last date to apply with late fee is May 16, 2019 when a late fee of Rs 4000 will be applicable. The late fee worth Rs 500 will be applicable from May 7, 2019 onwards and will increase thereafter.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘LAWCET 2019’ on common entrance test 2019 box on left

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘fill application form’

Step 5: Register using personal details

Step 6: Log-in, fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2019: Fee

For LAWCET candidates will have to pay Rs 800 and for PGLCET they will have to pay Rs 1000. For reserved category candiadates, it is Rs 500 for LAWCET and 1000 for PGLCET exam.

The LAWCET and PGLCET are scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2019 (Monday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET-2019) will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into three and five year LLB and two-year LLM courses in the state-based law colleges for the academic year 2019-2020.