TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2018: Results declared at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, download rank card

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2018: The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TSLAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET) 2018 have been declared on the official website on Thursday, June 14. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

This year the Osmania University conducted the examination for admission into 3-year and 5-year LLB Regular courses and 2-year LLM courses in various law colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic session 2018-19.

Osmania University has also released the results of Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) examinations today. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check their scores and download the rank card from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGECET is conducted for admission into PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (Me / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

In a notification, TSCHE has informed that the vacant seats after admitting GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will be filled with the candidates based on the rank/ percentile score secured in the TS PGECET- 2018 Entrance Test. The link for GATE / GPAT candidates for registration has been activated.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘TSLAWCET & PGLCET Results 2018′

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Check and take a print-out for future use.

About Osmania University

Osmania University was established in 1918. It is the 7th oldest university in India. The university is located in Hyderabad. It offers 250 UG programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 PG diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at M Phil and Ph D levels.

