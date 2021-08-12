TS LAWCET 2021 admit card to be released today

TS LAWCET 2021: The admit card for the TS LAWCET 2021 exam will be released today on the official website. Students who had registered for the examination can download the hall ticket at 5 pm today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The law entrance exam will be conducted on August 23 while following strict Covid-1 guidelines.

Read | Indian students see record entries to UK universities as travel rules ease up

TS LAWCET 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: Submit your details like roll number or registration number

Step 4: Download the admit card, get a printout

Also Read | TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session dates for admissions announced

The TS LAWCET exam 2021 for the 3-year course is going to be held on August 23, 2021 in two phases- morning and afternoon and the TS LAWCET 2021 exam for the 5-year course and PGLCET LLM is scheduled for August 24 from 10:30 am to 12 noon. The application window for TS LAWCET 2021 has now been closed.