TS LAWCET 2019: Online application process begins, exams on May 26

TS LAWCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the application process for the Common Entrance Tests for Law (LAWCET). The online application process will begin from March 15, and the candidates can apply online till April 15, 2019.

Advertising

The entrance examination will be conducted on May 26, 2019. The paper will be of 90 minutes and the questions will be of both English and Telugu medium.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Three year LLB: The candidates need to clear the senior secondary examination (10+2) with minimum 45 per cent in aggregate, 40 per cent for SC/ST.

Five year LLB: The candidates need to hold Bachelor’s degree with minimum 45 per cent in aggregate for General Category, 40 per cent for SC/ ST candidates

Age Limit:

Advertising

Three year LLB: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 20 years as on December 31, 2019. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Five year LLB: The candidates’ upper age limit should not cross 30 years as on December 31, 2019. For reserve categories, the candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Application fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350, while Rs 250 for reserve category candidates belong to SC/ ST.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: March 15

Last date to apply online: April 15

Hall Ticket/ Admit Card: May 17

Exam: May 26

Tentative date of declaration of final results: June 2, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply online is April 15, 2019.