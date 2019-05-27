TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to announce the result for intermediate re-evaluation exam results 2019 on Monday, May 27, after an alleged goof-up in the results which were declared on April 18 this year. To check the TS Inter results, the candidate has to keep their roll card handy. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate of their 1st and 2nd year examinations.

LIVE UPDATES | TS Telangana Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate first year and second year examinations in February and March, this year. The Inter first exams were held from February 27 to March 18 and the second year exams were held from February 28 to March 18.

Students can check their results at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Besides, there are several private websites like manabadi.com where one can check scores.

TS inter result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March 2019 result server 1/2’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

TS inter result 2019: Websites to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— schools9.com

— examresult.net

In case any candidate finds any difficulty or faces an issue they can contact the board at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or at 040-24600110 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.