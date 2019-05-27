Toggle Menu
TS Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: When and Where to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-intermediate-re-evaluation-results-2019-declared-when-and-where-to-check-tsbie-cgg-gov-in-bse-telangana-gov-in-manabadi-indiaresults-5748965/

TS Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: When and Where to check

TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019: Students can check their scores at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com and examresult.net

telangana board exam results, bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi, ts inter result, telangana inter result date, manabadi ts inter result 2019, TS reevaluation result, ts inter result goof up, www.bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, TS inter result, TS inter result 2019, ts inter revaluation result, schools9.com, telangana board 12th reevaluation result, ts ssc result, education news, telangana intermediate results 2019, telangana inter results 2019, ts ipe results, ts ipe results 2019, education news, indian express news
TS Intermediate re-evaluation results on May 27 at 5 pm. Representational Image 

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) will declare the result for intermediate re-evaluation exam results 2019 on Monday, May 27, after an alleged goof-up in the results which were declared on April 18 this year. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate of their 1st and 2nd year examinations.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education conducted the Intermediate Part I and PART II examination from Feb 27 to Mar 18 this year. The Inter I exams were held from Feb 27 to Mar 16 and the Inter II exams were held from Feb 28 to Mar 18.

Students can check their results at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Besides, there are several private websites like manabadi.com where one can check scores.

Read | Manabadi TS SSC results 2019 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in

Advertising

TS inter result 2019: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘March 2019 result server 1/2’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

TS inter result 2019: Websites to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in
— results.cgg.gov.in
— manabadi.com
— manabadi.co.in
— schools9.com
— examresult.net

In case any candidate finds any difficulty or faces an issue they can contact the board at helpdesk-ie@telangana.gov.in or at 040-24600110 from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WBCHSE West Bengal 12th Result 2019 @wbchse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Press conference to begin at 10 am
2 West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th result 2019: When and where to check
3 Board exams for classes 5, 8 make a comeback in Punjab