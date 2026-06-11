TS Inter Supply Results 2026: IPE 1st,2nd year marks memo likely to be out today

TS Inter Supply Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is likely to announce the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 results today at 11:30 am, as per reports. The official websites to download marks memo are tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The links will be activated once the results are officially released.

Students who appeared for the TG IPE supplementary examinations for both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses will be able to check their results through the official TGBIE portal once the results are declared.

The supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examinations. The Telangana Board held the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 for both General and Vocational streams from May 13 to May 21.