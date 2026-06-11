TS Inter Supply Results 2026: IPE 1st,2nd year marks memo likely to be out today

TS Inter Supply Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is likely to announce the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 results today at 11:30 am, as per reports. The official websites to download marks memo are tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The links will be activated once the results are officially released.
Students who appeared for the TG IPE supplementary examinations for both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses will be able to check their results through the official TGBIE portal once the results are declared.
The supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examinations. The Telangana Board held the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 for both General and Vocational streams from May 13 to May 21.
As per the schedule, first-year theory examinations were conducted in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon, while second-year examinations were held in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examinations began with Second Language papers on May 13, followed by English papers on May 14 and subject-wise examinations thereafter.
Practical examinations for eligible students were conducted between May 22 and May 25 in two sessions — from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The supplementary examinations were conducted for students from both General and Vocational streams. TGBIE had earlier clarified that the examination schedule was applicable to Intermediate Vocational Courses as well.
Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready to access their results once the scorecards are made available online. In case of any issues, students may contact the board’s helpline at 040-24603315 or visit the official website.
The announcement of the supplementary examination results will provide students with an opportunity to continue their academic progression and participate in higher education admission processes without losing an academic year.